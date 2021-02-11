It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . Today's forecasted low temperature is -18 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Helena, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at . A -14-degree low is forca…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 8F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70…
For the drive home in Helena: Snow likely. Low -2F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -9 …
Helena's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low -8F. Winds …
Helena people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow …