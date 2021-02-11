 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Helena, MT

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . Today's forecasted low temperature is -18 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

