It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Helena, MT
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
