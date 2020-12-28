Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Helena, MT
