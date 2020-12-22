 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Helena, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Helena, MT

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News