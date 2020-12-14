 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Helena, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Helena, MT

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News