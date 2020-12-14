Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Helena, MT

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!