 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Helena, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Helena, MT

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Helena today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Helena, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 2:55PM MST MON until 10AM MST TUE. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News