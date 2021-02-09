Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

For the drive home in Helena: Bitterly cold. A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low -14F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 1.49. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until TUE 10:30 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.