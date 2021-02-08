Helena's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2.95. A -12-degree low is forcasted. Monday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 2:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
