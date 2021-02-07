For the drive home in Helena: Snow likely. Low -2F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at 2.95. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
Related to this story
Most Popular
Helena folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Helena's evening forecast: Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
This evening in Helena: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Helena area. The foreca…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 8F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70…
Temperatures in Helena will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Winds should b…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Helena today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The Hele…
Temperatures in Helena will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degree…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Monday. It l…