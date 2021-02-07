Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

For the drive home in Helena: Snow likely. Low -2F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at 2.95. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.