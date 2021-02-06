 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Helena: Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 8F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 22.24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News