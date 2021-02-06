Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

This evening's outlook for Helena: Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 8F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 22.24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.