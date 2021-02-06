This evening's outlook for Helena: Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 8F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 22.24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
