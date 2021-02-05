 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Helena could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 5:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News