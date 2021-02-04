 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Helena's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Helena Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Helena could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.

