Helena's evening forecast: Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It will be a cold day in Helena Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until WED 7:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
