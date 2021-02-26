 Skip to main content
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Helena's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.

