Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Helena's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, Helena people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.