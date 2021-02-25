Helena's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, Helena people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Helena area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rai…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Helena residents should expect tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. The …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Helena could s…
This evening in Helena: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Helena Saturday, with temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 23. 17 degrees is today's low. D…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. It will be a cold day in Helena Friday…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Helena people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Helena coul…