This evening's outlook for Helena: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Helena Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
