This evening's outlook for Helena: Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 32F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
