This evening in Helena: Cloudy. Low 38F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Helena will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until MON 10:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
