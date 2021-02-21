Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

This evening's outlook for Helena: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Helena residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Helena could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SUN 6:00 AM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.