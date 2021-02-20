 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

This evening in Helena: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Helena Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

