Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

This evening in Helena: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Helena area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until TUE 8:45 PM MST. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.