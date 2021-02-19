This evening's outlook for Helena: Snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. It will be a cold day in Helena Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 9:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
