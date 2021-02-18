Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27.39. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
