For the drive home in Helena: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.41. 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
