 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Helena: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.41. 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News