For the drive home in Helena: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.82. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. -15 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Helena: Considerable cloudiness. Low -19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . Today's for…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -10. -18 degrees is today's low. …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -9 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: A few passing clouds. Low -18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home,…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -8, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . We'll see a l…
For the drive home in Helena: Cloudy. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barel…
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near -15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. I…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 4. We'll see a low t…