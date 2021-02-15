 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

For the drive home in Helena: Cloudy. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 24.41. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

