For the drive home in Helena: Cloudy. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 24.41. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. -15 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Helena: Considerable cloudiness. Low -19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at . A -14-degree low is forca…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . Today's for…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -9 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: A few passing clouds. Low -18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home,…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -10. -18 degrees is today's low. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -8, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . We'll see a l…
Helena's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low -8F. Winds …
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near -15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. I…