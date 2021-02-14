Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near -15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at 0.02. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at . A -14-degree low is forca…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Considerable cloudiness. Low -19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . Today's for…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -9 …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. -15 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: A few passing clouds. Low -18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home,…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -8, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . We'll see a l…
For the drive home in Helena: Snow likely. Low -2F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be …
Helena's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low -8F. Winds …