Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near -15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at 0.02. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.

