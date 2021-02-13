Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: A few passing clouds. Low -18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -16.08. -18 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
