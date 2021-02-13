 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: A few passing clouds. Low -18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -16.08. -18 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News