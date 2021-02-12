Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

This evening's outlook for Helena: Considerable cloudiness. Low -19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -18.45. -20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.