Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

This evening in Helena: A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low -18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -8 though it will feel much colder at -27.12. -19 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until FRI 12:00 PM MST.