Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

This evening's outlook for Helena: Bitterly cold. Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low -9F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -4.5. A -18-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.