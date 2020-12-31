 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Helena

For the drive home in Helena: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Helena will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 12:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

