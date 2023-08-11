In August of 1995, dry clear desert-like weather gave Helena a rare set of hot days alternating with nights as much as 50 degrees cooler. Six low-temperature records set that month still stand.
WEATHER TRIVIA
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Montana Pride celebrates 30th anniversary in downtown Helena.
The trial concluded Tuesday evening in the case of a man accused of killing another man near a Rimini campsite in January 2022.
Just like clockwork, the annual review of the wolf hunting and trapping regulations has brought an onslaught of rhetoric from those with a pre…
After their fathers went from Butte to Helena to play for Carroll, Jamey, Joey, and Nick Michelotti are doing the exact opposite.
"As a lifelong Montanan, I am honored to serve the people of Montana and am humbled by the confidence Gov. Gianforte has placed in me," Sarah …