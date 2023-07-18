Helena's only officially recognized July snowfall came on July 18, 1972. The weather station got only a trace, but 2 inches whitened the face of Mount ascension. Unionville got 3 inches.
WEATHER TRIVIA
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Over the last couple of months, FWP staff have confirmed grizzly bear sightings in the North Hills and Grizzly Gulch areas near Helena and the…
A moose is spotted Wednesday near WinCo Foods, Helena officials said.
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale worries that drag queens at Montana’s Malmstrom Air Force Base will launch an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Property assessors with the Montana Department of Revenue fielded sometimes heated questions from some of the nearly 100 residents at the meet…
An elderly man is in St. Peter's Health with life-threatening injuries after his house caught fire early Monday.