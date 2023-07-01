With an average daily high temperature of 95.5 degrees, July of 2007 ranks as Helena's all-time hottest month. It hit 100 degrees eight times, and the month's coolest day warmed to 86 degrees.
WEATHER TRIVIA
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Helena man found guilty of multiple sex crimes against minors
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
In total, 27 of the state’s 56 counties saw the median value jump more than 40%. Only 11 saw single-digit increases.
A 50-year-old woman may face felony charges following a high-speed pursuit across the Jefferson County line
Steve Zabawa: Daines' support for 'Addiction Banking' Act out of step with Montana's needs and values
Last month, Sen. Steve Daines testified as a witness in support of the SAFE Banking Act, a bill that would open the marijuana industry to bill…