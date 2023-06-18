Helena had a remarkably rainy 15 minutes on June 18th, 1979. Half an inch fell in five minutes. A quarter-inch more fell in the next five minutes. Five minutes more brought the total to .90 inch.
WEATHER TRIVIA
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Superintendent of Public Instruction allegedly rear-ended another driver she was following too closely when turning onto Highway 12, accor…
Freshman Republican Rep. Tanner Smith of Lakeside is the first of any party to announce a 2024 bid for governor.
The defense called Bryon Baxter, who recounted multiple odd run-ins with Dr. Katy Wessel, to the stand
The notices — not tax bills — include the department’s determination of market or productivity value and the taxable value for your property
The Montana Supreme Court's 5-0 opinion on Tuesday upheld a District Court decision to disclose the records from Senate President Jason Ellswo…