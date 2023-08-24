WEATHER TRIVIA Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Helena's record high temperature, 105 degrees, has been recorded twice, on Aug. 24, 1969, and on July 12, 2002. Helena has never hit 100 degrees later than Aug. 24.false 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Meteorology Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Helena Valley toddler struck and killed by vehicle The fatal accident occurred on her family's property Downtown Helena director resigns, cites struggles with city She said the organization will likely cancel 2024's Parade of Lights and that the upcoming season of Alive at Five will likely be the last Helena native Sean O'Malley wins UFC Bantamweight world title Sean O'Malley landed a second-round knockout and the Helena native is now the UFC Bantamweight world champion. Helena's historic Montana Club to pursue Chapter 11 bankruptcy but to remain open Shareholders authorize board to pursue Chapter 11 bankruptcy for historic Montana Club. Intermountain employees submit letter of 'no confidence' in leadership Intermountain, founded in 1909, provides outpatient services to children, adults and families with mental health needs in Billings, Bozeman an…