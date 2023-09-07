When Helena warmed to 102 degrees on Sept. 7 last year (2022), it was the city's all-time latest triple-digit temperature, and the only time it's hit triple-digits in September.
WEATHER TRIVIA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office denounced the allegations as "meritless." The counsel alleged 41 counts in total.
Judge in Dr. Thomas Weiner lawsuit rules in favor of St. Peter's Health.
The closure affects 16 children and 55 employees.
A Helena man who is a former county detention center officer is facing federal firearms charges.
An angler killed a grizzly bear in self-defense this week in the Tom Miner Basin.