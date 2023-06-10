The chilliest that Helena has ever gotten in June is 30 degrees on June 10, 1999, and June 13, 1913. That's actually pretty mild, when compared to the state's June record of 11 degrees.
WEATHER TRIVIA
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experts around southwest Montana say that, among the many factors at play, we should look at disease and bureaucratic failures as possible ex…
As the lake trout population has been reduced by nearly three decades of netting, Yellowstone Lake's native cutthroat trout have slowly reboun…
Benefis Helena Specialty Center leadership touted progress of its Capital City Mall site in a news release update on the project sent Thursday.
Day three of the trial in the death of Mike Crites started Monday with a focus on the evidence of zip ties and back garbage bags found with Cr…
Day four gets underway in the trial of a man accused of killing his neighbor in a property access dispute.