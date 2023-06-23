Helena's summer nights are cool. In late June it'll stay above 60 degrees on one night in 30, and even in the hottest week of mid-summer it'll stay above 60 on only about one night in six.
WEATHER TRIVIA
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Faith Johnson and eight other finalists were judged on their gown, fitness, talent and answers to onstage questions.
The death of an inmate found dead in a cell at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center earlier this month is under investigation.
New trial tentatively set for Jan. 8.
The Montana Department of Revenue sent out property appraisal notices this month.
On Monday the defense rested in the trial for the 2011 killing of John Michael “Mike” Crites, which began on June 1