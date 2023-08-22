Helena's August of 1992 had been typically hot, with highs in the 90s, but then a storm that began with thunder and lightning dropped 6.2 inches of snow on the 22nd and 23rd.
WEATHER TRIVIA
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
She said the organization will likely cancel 2024's Parade of Lights and that the upcoming season of Alive at Five will likely be the last
Intermountain, founded in 1909, provides outpatient services to children, adults and families with mental health needs in Billings, Bozeman an…
Sean O'Malley landed a second-round knockout and the Helena native is now the UFC Bantamweight world champion.
Several agencies responded to a call Wednesday afternoon of a woman allergic to bee stings who was attacked by a swarm of bees, officials said.
An electrical fire hit the historic Iron Front Hotel building at 415 N. Last Chance Gulch at about 9:50 p.m. Monday, starting in a void area b…