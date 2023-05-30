Helena's biggest, and most persistent, May rainstorm fi nally quit early on the afternoon of May 30, 1927. Rain had fallen steadily for 51 consecutive hours, totaling 2.71 inches in all.
WEATHER TRIVIA
