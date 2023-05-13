Helena almost always has a few chilly days in summer. Only six times in 140 years has it gone 100 or more consecutive days from May to September without a daily high below 60 degrees. Meanwhile, the records for this date are 89 in 2001 and a very chilly 23 in 1983.
