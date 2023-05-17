The spring-summer period of 1919 still ranks as Helena's driest, and also as the most persistently warm. It warmed to 70 degrees or higher on 99 of the 106 days from May 17 to Sept. 1.
WEATHER TRIVIA
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Butte-based family owned company, celebrating its 70th year, is building a 26,000-square-foot Town Pump in East Helena
A Helena man was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
Montana Department of Transportation and Helena Sand and Gravel will begin construction on Green Meadow Drive on May 22.
The public is invited to see the temple during open houses that run 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Thursday through June 3 at 1260 Otter Road.
The governor had previously issued amendatory vetoes on the three policies that cleared the Legislature with broad, bipartisan support.