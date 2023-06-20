Montana's greatest 24-hour rainfall came on June 20, 1921. Eleven and a half inches came down at Circle, between Wolf Point and Glasgow. That's almost as much precipitation as Helena gets in a year.
WEATHER TRIVIA
