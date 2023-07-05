The highest temperature ever recorded (officially) in Montana is 117 degrees, most recently at Medicine Lake on July 5th, 1937. Helena's record is 105, most recently on July 12th, 2002.
WEATHER TRIVIA
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Man dies in watercraft mishap on Hauser Lake.
The city is set to host its annual fireworks celebration Tuesday beginning at dusk with the best viewing around Main Street Park.
In total, lawmakers passed more than 775 new laws in the session that ended in early May.
The sheriff's office released the name of the man who drowned Monday.
The $8 license ($10 for non-residents) is sold online by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.