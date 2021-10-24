Wally Jester, Lewis and Clark County Volunteer Fire Department

Wally Jester knows firsthand the need for firefighters. His family home burned down in 1969 when he was in high school.

No one was hurt in the chimney fire, but he said when he heard the Lewis and Clark County Volunteer Fire Department needed help in 1976, he joined. About a year after that, “next thing I know, I was chief.”

In his years at the department, Jester said he’s tried to encourage local departments to form and pare down the county’s responsibility to something more manageable. Most recently, he said Lewis and Clark is in the process of combining with the West Valley fire department, which it already had a partnership with.

“The struggle I’ve always had, I had this huge jurisdiction,” Jester said. “Any place that was not in a fee service district was under my jurisdiction, no matter where it was.”

The county’s map shows a service area stretching almost the length of the county in a patchwork of irregular borders. Jester is based at the south end in the Unionville station, which he called the department’s crown jewel.

Testimonials said Jester, who retired from the Montana Department of Transportation, is always responsive and goes above and beyond for the community.