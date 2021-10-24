Wally Jester, Lewis and Clark County Volunteer Fire Department

Wally Jester knows firsthand the need for firefighters. His family home burned down in 1969 when he was in high school.
No one was hurt in the chimney fire, but he said when he heard the Lewis and Clark County Volunteer Fire Department needed help in 1976, he joined. About a year after that, “next thing I know, I was chief.”
In his years at the department, Jester said he’s tried to encourage local departments to form and pare down the county’s responsibility to something more manageable. Most recently, he said Lewis and Clark is in the process of combining with the West Valley fire department, which it already had a partnership with.
“The struggle I’ve always had, I had this huge jurisdiction,” Jester said. “Any place that was not in a fee service district was under my jurisdiction, no matter where it was.”
The county’s map shows a service area stretching almost the length of the county in a patchwork of irregular borders. Jester is based at the south end in the Unionville station, which he called the department’s crown jewel.
Testimonials said Jester, who retired from the Montana Department of Transportation, is always responsive and goes above and beyond for the community.
“Wally has dedicated his life to being a first responder and fire fighter,” Unionville resident Anna Baker said. “In doing this, he looks out for the entire community, has created and maintained places for our community to gather and know one another, and is now encouraging young community members to become first responders.”
Jester said getting two new volunteers in a year would be a good number. He said many people just can’t afford to and a lot is asked of firefighters.
Jester used the example of a Sept. 28 apartment complex fire that Lewis and Clark helped out with. He said after firefighters put out the late night fire, they retrieved items for displaced tenants who were missing everything from socks to a shirt.
Jester said the Corral fire in 2012 northwest of Helena was particularly memorable for him. He drove up a road in the Scratchgravel Hills in a fire truck that could be operated from inside the cab.
The first house he reached looked alright, he said, but the next one was threatened by flames with one Department of Natural Resources firefighter working it.
“I drove up ready to hose it down,” Jester said. “This DNRC truck comes just hauling up next to me.”
As the DNRC crew got to work, Jester said he heard the engine boss say, “‘You can go get the next one Pops, we got this one.’ That’s when I looked and realized it was my son, with a big old grin on his face.”
