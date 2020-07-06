Vietnam war veteran raises money for Toys for Tots with his tractor

Each summer morning like clockwork Howard Means loads his 1947 Ford 8N tractor on to the back of a flatbed trailer, he hits the road and gets ready to mow down weeds all in the name of the Toys for Tots cause.

Means became the Helena-area coordinator for the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots fundraiser roughly 7 years ago. Toys for Tots is a non-profit that gives toys to in-need children every Christmas. “Our old coordinator sent an email out saying she wanted to step away, I told her if you can't find anyone else I’ll do it,” Means said laughingly.

Means served in the Marine Corps’1st Marine Aircraft Wing from 1966-1969 and fought at the storied Battle of Khe Sanh and at the Tet Offensive in Vietnam. “I did telecommunications,” Means said, “I hiked around Vietnam with those heavy radio packs.”

After serving, Means and his wife lived most of their lives in Washington. In 2012 the couple decided to move back to Montana where Means is from originally. Not long after, Means became involved in the Toys for Tots Fundraiser.

“When I first became the coordinator I was searching for something to do to raise some more money but I just wasn’t sure what would work,” Means said.