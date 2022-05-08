Vicki Ruzicka, St. Peter's Health

Years of service: 45

Current position: Clinical coordinator

Why did you become a nurse?

Since I was little, I wanted to help people. When I was little in Butte I’d see things happening over the fence and I’d say, “Just a minute and I’ll help you,” and over the fence I’d go. When I was 16 I was talking to a friend of mine and she said she worked at Shodair. I went to work at Shodair and I knew that was it.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

My most memorable nursing memory is when I worked in an intensive care unit in Kalispell. I have been a flight nurse in the past and I worked in ICU. I had a young 16-year-old man that was in a coma, and I saw him come out of that coma. That’s probably one of the best ones I have.

What skills are most important for nurses?

Observation skills. You need to be aware of your surroundings. So just think it through. Don’t react. Take your time. You usually have a little bit of time. And you have someone that can help you where you’re working. You’re usually not alone, and so you have someone that can come to your aid.

What is the best advice you can give?

If you’re a brand new nurse, the best advice I tell every nursing student and every nurse is work on a medical floor. You’ll get your legs underneath you for the entire rest of your life. It helps set you up because you’ll see things you won’t see necessarily in a specialty area. We all eventually go onto some other kind of nursing generally, and when you do you have all that background that will help you the rest of your career.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

The culture of the pandemic has upended a lot of things. And in these times you can’t take everything personally. Don’t fight with people. It’s not worth it. You’re not going to change their mind. Unfortunately usually something bad happens and that changes their mind.

Any final thoughts?

I’ve loved being a nurse. I’m dedicated to it. I didn’t want to go out of an area where I wouldn’t work with patients. Patients are everything. And I had a patient tell me once that I made him feel like he was the only patient I had. I want all of my patients to feel that way -- that I’m there just for them and I will take whatever time it takes to solve and help them.

Nominated by Lanore and Donald Johnson and Kathy Dreyer

