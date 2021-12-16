From Valentino's previous owner: Valentino gets along well with other dogs and has lived with cats and does fine with... View on PetFinder
Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warned recently that fidelity is in jeopardy in America, not only in regard to the state and national constitutions, but to the country’s spirit as well.
Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz has offered more details as to why he was among the eight Montana school district leaders who s…
The resolution of the case has left John Schneider frustrated, both at the outcome and the role played by the state Attorney General's Office.
A residence up a hill on Helena’s Westside will soon serve as a place that two families will call home.
Commissioners described an outpouring of concern and anger from hunters and indicated the proposals would not receive the commission’s support.
Montana State (10-2) is in Huntsville, Texas, facing top-seeded Sam Houston (11-0) in the FCS playoffs.
The state attorney general's office said it didn't have sufficient evidence to prove the original charges in the case.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Friday requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for 2-year-old Leona Mathis, who was …
More sexual assault allegations have emerged against a Helena man accused of trying to meet a teenage girl in Missoula, and against Mount Helena Community Church for allegedly allowing the abuse to happen.
A 56-year-old Helena man was arrested in Idaho on Tuesday after officers found more than 4 pounds of marijuana and nearly 3 pounds of methamph…
